Singer-actress Selena Gomez posts fresh glimpses from her wedding with Benny Blanco

American singer-actress Selena Gomez posted fresh glimpses from her dreamy wedding with Benny Blanco. Here’s a look at how the artist spent quality time with her relatives and friends.

Selena Gomez seemed to be creating memorable moments at her wedding. Here, the pop star is seen in a blue floral robe and a small veil, posing with her friend, actress Jennifer Stone for a photo.

The 33-year-old singer took a stroll around the beach with her husband, Benny Blanco. The two of them tied the knot on September 27.

In the evening of her wedding day, Selena wore a custom Ralph Lauren collection double-faced silk satin wedding dress, featuring cascading hand-draped panels and a halter neckline highlighted with hand-cut lace and a macramé collar.

The artist appeared to be writing her vows in the midst of the wedding preparation. Here, she looked adorable in a satin pink robe.

“From writing my vows to leaving my wedding a little earlier than most,” Selena wrote alongside the pictures.

Selena and Benny started dating in July 2023, around the time of the former’s birthday. They went public with their relationship in December 2023. The wedding took place at Sea Crest Nursery the following day, with nearly 170 guests in attendance.

Notable attendees included Gomez’s close friend Taylor Swift, Paul Rudd, Paris Hilton, Ed Sheeran, Ashley Park, Wizards of Waverly Place co-star David Henrie, as well as her Only Murders in the Building castmates Martin Short and Steve Martin.