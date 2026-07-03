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regular-article-logo Friday, 03 July 2026

Anne Hathaway, Ewan McGregor-starrer ‘The End of Oak Street’ to release in India in August

The mystery thriller is written and directed by David Robert Mitchell

Entertainment Web Desk Published 03.07.26, 04:11 PM
Anne Hathaway

Ewan McGregor and Anne Hathaway in ‘The End of Oak Street’ IMDb

Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor-starrer mystery thriller The End of Oak Street, will be released in Indian theatres on August 14, the makers announced Friday.

The film will be released across cinemas and IMAX in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

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Sharing first-look posters on Instagram, Warner Bros. India wrote, “Together is the only way through. #EndofOakStreet starring Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor– in cinemas and IMAX August 14th. In English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”

The posters offer a glimpse into the film’s ensemble cast, featuring Hathaway, McGregor, Maisy Stella, Christian Convery and a pet named Starbuck.

The film is written and directed by David Robert Mitchell and produced by J.J.

The End of Oak Street follows the Platt family as a mysterious cosmic event transports their suburban neighbourhood to an unknown world, where they must rely on one another to survive and navigate the dangers of their strange new reality.

“The Platt family bands together to navigate their new surroundings after a cosmic event transports their suburban neighborhood to someplace unknown,” reads the synopsis on IMDb. Abrams, Hannah Minghella, Jon Cohen, David Robert Mitchell, Matt Jackson and Tommy Harper. The executive producers are Chris Bender, Jake Weiner, Joanne Lee and Leeann Stonebreaker.

On the work front, Hathaway is currently basking in the success of her latest film, The Devil Wears Prada 2, also starring Meryl Streep.

She is also awaiting the release of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey: A Journey Begins.

An adaptation of Homer’s eponymous Greek epic, The Odyssey stars Matt Damon in the titular role, Hathaway as Odysseus’ faithful wife Penelope, Robert Pattinson as Penelope’s suitor Antinous, and Tom Holland as Odysseus’ son Telemachus.

The Odyssey: A Journey Begins will release in cinemas across India in all formats on July 17.

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