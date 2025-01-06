Squid Game Season 2: Netflix drops behind-the-scenes pics from the sets of Korean thriller

Following the success of the second season of popular Korean thriller Squid Game, Netflix dropped a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the Emmy award-winning series on Sunday, while others were shared by some of the actors themselves. Take a look.

1 7

ADVERTISEMENT

Actors Lee Jung-jae, Lee-Byung-hun, Lee Seo-hwan, Kang Ae-sim, Jo Yuri, Yang Dong-geun, and Yim Si-wan posed for a group photo during the season’s success party. Lee Jung-jae and Lee-Byung-hun reprise their roles as Seong Gi-hun and Front Man this season.

2 7

Won Ji-an, Roh Jae-won, Lee David, and Yang Dong-geun, who joined the cast of Squid Game Season 2, posed for a mirror selfie from the sets.

3 7

The Glory and Queen of Tears actor Park Sung-hoon plays the role of Hyun-ju, a trans woman, in the latest instalment of the survival thriller.

4 7

Anupam Tripathi, who played Abdul Ali in the first season, clicked a selfie with Park Sung-hoon, Gong Yoo, and Yim Si-wan, during the premiere night of the series in Seoul.

5 7

Song Ji-woo, who had a cameo role in the series as Player 196 clicked a selfie with her co-stars Roh Jae-won and Choi Seung-hyun (former member of boyband Big Bang and popularly known as T.O.P).

6 7

Kang Ha-neul, Jo Yuri, and Lee Seo-hwan posed for the cameras while shooting the sixth episode of Squid Game Season 2.

7 7

Jo Yuri snapped an adorable picture with her co-star Kim-Shi-eun, posing with a Korean heart sign.