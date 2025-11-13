Linkin Park to perform in Bengaluru two days before Mumbai concert at Lollapalooza 2026

American nu-metal band Linkin Park will perform in Bengaluru on 23 January, two days before their concert at Lollapalooza India music festival next year, the group announced on Thursday.

“One show in India wasn’t enough. Bengaluru, we will see you January 23, 2026,” the band wrote in an Instagram post.

As part of their ‘From Zero’ World Tour, Linkin Park will perform at Brigade Innovation Gardens in Bengaluru two days before their concert at Lollapalooza.

The pre-sale for Linkin Park Underground (LPU) Legacy members begins on November 14 at 11am, and 1pm for LPU Passport Plus members. Tickets will go on sale for the public on November 15 at 12 noon.

Linkin Park’s Bengaluru concert will feature Indian folk metal band Bloodywood as special guests.

Following their Bengaluru performance, the band will headline Lollapalooza music festival, which is set to take place at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Linkin Park will perform on January 25, the second day of the event.

Founded in 1996, Linkin Park, featuring Mike Shinoda, Chester Bennington, Brad Delson, Rob Bourdon, Dave Farrell and Joe Hahn, defined the nu-metal genre with their unique infusion of heavy metal, hip-hop and electronic elements. The band shaped an entire era with Chester’s emotive vocals and Shinoda’s incisive rap, exploring themes of personal struggle, emotional turmoil and resilience.

Following Chester’s death, the band took a hiatus, during which they focused on personal healing and reflection. They returned to the spotlight in 2020 with a special edition of their debut album Hybrid Theory and a greatest hits album this year named after their 2000 song Papercuts.

The band reunited last year with Emily Armstrong as their new lead vocalist after frontman Chester Bennington’s death by suicide in 2017. Armstrong’s appointment initially sparked major backlash from longtime fans of Linkin Park.

The band — now comprising Mike Shinoda, Joe Hahn and Dave Farrell along with their new members Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain — embarked on their world tour on 15 November last year. The tour will run through June 2026, wrapping up in Switzerland.