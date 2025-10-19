Limp Bizkit bassist Sam Rivers dies at 48, cause of death undisclosed

Sam Rivers, the founding bassist for American nu metal band Limp Bizkit, passed away on Saturday at the age of 48, the group confirmed on social media.

“In Loving Memory of Our Brother, Sam Rivers. Today we lost our brother. Our bandmate. Our heartbeat. Sam Rivers wasn’t just our bass player — he was pure magic. The pulse beneath every song, the calm in the chaos, the soul in the sound. From the first note we ever played together, Sam brought a light and a rhythm that could never be replaced. His talent was effortless, his presence unforgettable, his heart enormous,” the band members wrote on their official Instagram page.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We shared so many moments — wild ones, quiet ones, beautiful ones — and every one of them meant more because Sam was there. He was a once-in-a-lifetime kind of human. A true legend of legends. And his spirit will live forever in every groove, every stage, every memory,” they continued.

Signing off, the four members added, “We love you, Sam. We’ll carry you with us, always. Rest easy, brother. Your music never ends — Fred, Wes, John & DJ Lethal.”

The cause of his death hasn’t been disclosed.

Limp Bizkit, comprising Fred Durst, John Otto, DJ Lethal, and Rivers, was formed in 1994 in Jacksonville, Florida, known for their mix of rap, rock, and heavy metal with aggressive lyrics and high-energy performances.

Fronted by Fred Durst and featuring guitarist Wes Borland, bassist Sam Rivers, drummer John Otto, and DJ Lethal, the band rose to fame in the late 1990s with hits like Break Stuff, Nookie, and Rollin’.

Their raw music with rebellious lyrics and attitude turned them into nu metal icons of the early 2000s alternative scene. Their hit albums include Significant Other (1999), Chocolate Starfish and Hot Dog Flavored Water (2000), while their singles like Take a Look Around and Rollin’ catapulted them to the spotlight.

“We love you Sam Rivers. Please respect the family’s privacy at this moment. Give Sam his flowers and play Sam rivers basslines all day! We are in shock. Rest in power my brother ! You will live on through your music and the lives you helped save with your music , charity work and friendships. We are heartbroken. Enjoy every millisecond of life. It’s not guaranteed,” DJ Lethal wrote on Instagram.

Rivers was awarded the Gibson award for Best Bassist back in 2000.

After four years since their last album Still Suck, the band had released a new single Making Love to Morgan Wallen, in September and performed at Reading Festival in August.

Rivers stepped away from Limp Bizkit in 2015 for several years after developing liver disease caused by excessive drinking, he told author Jon Wiederhorn for the book, Raising Hell.

“I quit drinking and did everything the doctors told me," he said, as per Loudwire. "I got treatment for the alcohol and got a liver transplant, which was a perfect match."