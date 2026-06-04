Security cover of Sourav Ganguly downgraded from Z to Y category

The security cover provided to former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has been downgraded from Z-category to Y-category, resulting in a reduction in the number of security personnel and escort vehicles assigned to him.

Under the Z-category protocol, a protectee receives round-the-clock security and is accompanied by multiple escort vehicles. A Y-category protectee, however, is provided security based on location and assessed threat perception, police sources said.

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Sources close to Ganguly said the scaling down of his security had become evident since the BJP government assumed office on May 4.

“He came to the CAB office without the escort vehicles after May 4. But the formal order came on Monday,” said an official of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

Ganguly, who is known to share a close rapport with former chief minister Mamata Banerjee, was provided Y-category security until 2023, when the state government enhanced his security cover to the Z category.

He was upgraded to the Z category in May 2023. Police sources said the security was upgraded after a review.

Sources in the security directorate said a Y-category protectee is assigned fewer personal security officers (PSOs) than someone under the Z-category. A Z-category protectee is typically accompanied by around eight to 10 security personnel.

Under the security protocol, the highest level of protection provided by a state is Z-plus. “For instance, the chief minister receives Z-plus security. This is followed by Z, Y and X categories,” an officer said.

The Prime Minister has the Special Protection Group (SPG) to guard him in addition to the Z-plus cover that comes with the post.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, after taking charge, had instructed the police to remove the security cover of all “non-categorised” protectees of various political parties except the MLAs.

At his first meeting with police officers, chief minister Suvendu Adhikari had said that the security cover provided to MP Abhishek Banerjee would be limited to what he was entitled to as a parliamentarian. Subsequently, his security cover was downgraded from Z-plus to X category.

He had also said that there should be no curtailment of the security ring around Mamata Banerjee.

The directive issued by the state’s Directorate of Security states that once a security cover is withdrawn or downgraded, it can be restored only after a fresh assessment of the individual’s threat perception.