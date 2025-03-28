Leonardo DiCaprio launches YouTube channel, shares trailer for ‘One Battle After Another’

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio on Thursday launched his official YouTube channel and shared the trailer for his upcoming film One Battle After Another on it.

The channel had over 3,400 subscribers at the time this report was filed. The trailer, the only video on the channel so far, gained over 6,39,237 views within the first 13 hours of its release.

One Battle After Another is directed by Paul Thomas Anderson.

Alana Haim, who starred in Anderson’s Licorice Pizza, returns to work with the director in a supporting role. The film marks DiCaprio’s first collaboration with Anderson.

One Battle After Another features an ensemble cast that includes Benicio del Toro, Sean Penn, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, Chase Infiniti, and Wood Harris. This is Anderson’s tenth directorial feature and is based on Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland, a postmodern exploration of 1984 California, with flashbacks to the ’60s. This marks Anderson’s second adaptation of Pynchon’s work, following 2014’s Inherent Vice.

DiCaprio returns to the big screen with One Battle After Another for the first time since Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon (2023). Anderson’s last directorial was Licorice Pizza, which won the BAFTA Award for Best Original Screenplay.