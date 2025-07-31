Lana Del Rey shares picture from her wedding ahead of one-year anniversary

American singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey on Thursday shared a picture of her exchanging vows with husband Jeremy Dufrene at the altar ahead of their one-year anniversary.

“May 12 angels guard you. While you preach tonight,” the 40-year-old singer captioned the photo on Instagram.

The Summertime Sadness singer tied the knot with Louisiana boat captain Jeremy Dufrene on September 26, 2024 in Des Allemandes, Los Angeles. The dimly-lit picture shows Lana holding her husband’s hand as they gazed into each other’s eyes while exchanging vows at the altar.

Lana tagged Churchome pastor Judah Smith, who seems to have officiated the wedding. His wife, Chelsea Smith, was also tagged in the caption. Lana expressed her gratitude towards Judah in the comments section and wrote, “Thank you Judah for always uplifting me.”

Lana and Dufrene’s relationship goes back to 2019, when she shared a picture of the Louisiana swamp boat guide on Facebook. However, dating rumours went rife in August 2024 when a Reddit user posted a picture of the two eating lunch together in London.

Lana often shares her love for her husband on Instagram. In April, she shared a carousel carrying pictures from Dufrene’s birthday celebration. The photos feature an alligator-themed birthday cake and matching “bride” and “groom” captain hats.

The cake showed an alligator rising out of the water with a message on the side that read, “Happy birthday gator! Always standing bayou.” Lana, Dufrene and his three children from his previous relationship gathered around for the family picture.