‘Bigg Boss 19’: Kunickaa Sadanand uses ‘Suraksha Kavach’ to save herself from eviction

Veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand managed to save herself from eviction this week on Bigg Boss 19 by using the ‘Suraksha Kavach’ she earned in the BB App Room, leaving fellow contestants visibly shocked.

Kunickaa was nominated for elimination alongside Tanya Mittal, Mridul Tiwari, Awez Darbar, and Amaal Mallik. She received the lowest number of votes, as per host Salman Khan.

Sunday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode also saw Salman taking a strong stand against food wastage. He specifically reprimanded Farrhana Bhatt for discarding food, and informed the contestants of the devastating floods in Uttarakhand and Punjab.

“While people outside are battling for survival and often going without meals, those inside this house must be mindful and respect the food provided to them,” he said.

In a lighter moment, Salman congratulated Awez Darbar on becoming an uncle again, saying, “Congratulations, beta hua hai,” prompting cheers from the housemates. Awez extended his wishes to his younger brother Zaid and sister-in-law Gauahar Khan.

Adding more drama to the show, Shehbaz Badesha, brother of Shehnaaz Gill, entered the Bigg Boss house as this season’s first wildcard contestant. Shehbaz could not enter the house during the grand premiere as he lost a fan vote to Mridul Tiwari.

Badesha’s ‘outsider’ tag quickly made him a target for Baseer Ali, Nehal Chudasma and Farhana, more so because he bonded with Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, and Gaurav Khanna after entering the house.