Nuupur Sannon faces backlash for ‘exorbitant’ pricing on her clothing website Nobo

Actress Kriti Sanon’s younger sister, Nuupur Sannon, has landed in the crosshairs of netizens for selling allegedly ‘basic’ clothes at ‘exorbitant’ prices on her website Nobo, which she launched last year in June.

On Nobo’s website, dresses are priced above Rs 5,000, with basic tops retailing for over Rs 2,500. Traditional salwar suits start at Rs 9,500, and most outfits range between Rs 8,000 and Rs 12,000.

The pricing has sparked backlash online, particularly on Reddit, where users questioned the brand’s design quality and business ethics. “Are people even buying from her? The designs are all so basic and bad. Even Myntra sells better stuff at Rs 1,000. This seems like a pure case of scamming people,” one social media user wrote. Another netizen quipped, “NoBo is short for ‘Nobody Bought it’”.

Some users compared the garments to more affordable alternatives found in local markets. “I’ve been to Jaipur and Jodhpur this past year and found better patchwork jackets for under Rs 1,500,” a Reddit user noted.

Others questioned the brand’s professionalism, pointing out that many product photos appeared to be paparazzi shots or images directly sourced from manufacturers. “They didn’t even bother with professional model shoots — random airport pictures being used as product images,” a social media user remarked.

Many felt the brand lacked the design, craftsmanship, and originality to justify its pricing. A number of Reddit users accused Nuupur of ‘money laundering’ through her fashion label.

Nuupur, 29, is also an actress, known for her roles in the 2023 television series Pop Kaun? and the film Tiger Nageswara Rao (2023).