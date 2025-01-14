In pictures: How Kriti Kharbanda, Raveena Tandon and other Bollywood stars celebrated Lohri

While Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat celebrated their first Lohri together after marriage, Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Bhagyashree came together to celebrate the harvest festival with bonfire and traditional music on January 13. Here’s a look at how Bollywood stars embraced the festive fervour.

Actor couple Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat, who tied the knot in Haryana’s Manesar on March 15 last year, celebrated their first Lohri at home on Monday. Clad in a red suit, Kriti held Pulkit’s hands as they performed the traditional parikrama around a small bonfire on their terrace. Pulkit complemented his wife perfectly, looking dapper in a contrasting blue kurta. Kriti also grooved to the beats of a dhol.

Raveena Tandon clicked a selfie with Bhagyashree during the Lohri celebrations. While Raveena donned a blue-and-white suit, Bhagyashree looked gorgeous in a red-and-golden ethnic ensemble.

In another selfie, Bhagyashree posed with actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her husband Raj Kundra. Shilpa had starred alongside Bhagyashree’s son, Abhimanyu Dassani, in the 2022 action-comedy Nikamma, directed by Sabbir Khan.

Shilpa dazzled in a white kurta paired with white ruffled palazzos and a golden dupatta. The 49-year-old actress is currently gearing up for KVN Productions’s KD – The Devil, which will feature her alongside Dhruva Sarja, Reeshma Nanaiah, Jisshu Sengupta, Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt.

Bad Newz actress Neha Dhupia celebrated the festival with her kids, Mehr and Guriq. Neha is married to actor Angad Bedi.

Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan, who made her Bollywood debut last year with the Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari-helmed romcom Ishq Vishk Rebound, dazzled in an ivory embroidered lehenga for Lohri.