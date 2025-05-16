Cannes 2025: Kristen Stewart, Natalie Portman, Diane Kruger light up red carpet

A host of celebrities, including Kristen Stewart, Natalie Portman, Diane Kruger and Irina Shayk, recently lit up the red carpet at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, set to conclude on May 25. Here’s a look at the fashion choices of the stars.

French TV star and former Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere dazzled in a black corset-style gown with a thigh-high slit that flowed into a floor-grazing train.

German actress Diane Kruger sported an oversized yellow jacket and black stilettos. A sleek hairdo complemented her ensemble.

Russian model Irina Shayk turned heads in custom Elie Saab Haute Couture. A black column gown embellished with feathers and crystals lent a gothic edge to her ensemble. A floor-sweeping train, mesh gloves, a sleek side-parted hairstyle, vibrant red lips, and statement accessories completed her look.

French-Romanian actress Anamaria Vartolomei attended the screening of Dominik Moll’s French drama Dossier 137 on Thursday in a black sleeveless gown bedecked with sequins and fringes.

Twilight star Kristen Stewart stunned at the prestigious international festival in a mauve co-ord set. Her outfit comprised a jacket, shorts and a sheer skirt.

Hollywood star Natalie Portman grabbed eyeballs in a structured black dress featuring abstract motifs.