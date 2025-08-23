KPop Demon Hunters to have a sing-along screening at Busan International Film Festival

A special sing-along screening of the hit Netflix movie KPop Demon Hunters will be held at the 2025 edition of Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) in September, organisers announced on Thursday.

Fans will have the chance to sing along to their favourite songs from the film at the Dongseo University Sohyang Theatre ShinhanCard Hall.

KPop Demon Hunters blends the world of K-pop with the occult genre. Featuring popular tracks such as How It’s Done, Soda Pop, Golden, and Your Idol, the film currently ranks second among films streaming on Netflix.

KPop Demon Hunters became the most-watched original animated film of all time on Netflix in July. The song Golden, from Netflix and Sony Animation’s animated fantasy, secured the top spot in Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. US charts, followed by the other two tracks — My Idol and Soda Pop — in the Top 10.

Helmed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, KPop Demon Hunters centres around a girl band, Huntrix, whose members balance their double lives, moonlighting as demon hunters. The members of Huntrix face off against their nemesis, Saja Boys, whose members are secretly demons.

The film flaunts a star-studded cast, bringing renowned names as its voice actors, including Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, Lee Byung-hun and Joel Chrim Booster.