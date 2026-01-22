‘KPop Demon Hunters’ most-watched Netflix title in 2025 second half, ‘Golden’ sets new record

Animated Netflix film KPop Demon Hunters has outperformed Happy Gilmore 2, topping the streamer’s latest biannual engagement report and emerging as most-watched film ever on the platform in a period of six months.

According to What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report, KPop Demon Hunters, dropped on Netflix on June 20, garnered 482 million views between July and December 2025.

Released a month later on July 25, Happy Gilmore 2 drew 135.1 million global views through December, despite boasting Netflix’s largest U.S. opening weekend for a film.

On the series side, Wednesday Season 2 emerged as Netflix’s most-watched title, followed by the first few hours of Stranger Things 5 finale episodes, which drew 93.5 million views. Previous seasons of Stranger Things also placed in the Top 10, with Season 1 ranking fifth at 57 million views and Season 2 coming in 10th with 45 million.

Squid Game finished at No. 5, The Ed Gein Story ranked sixth, and Sean Combs: The Reckoning amassed 50.8 million views, securing the seventh spot for the second half of the year.

Kpop Demon Hunters flaunts a star-studded cast, bringing renowned names as its voice actors, including Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, Lee Byung-hun and Joel Kim Booster.

The Maggie Kang-directed movie won Best Animated Feature at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards, beating Arco, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, Elio, Little Amélie or the Character of Rain, Zootopia 2. Its hit track Golden also picked up the Best Song award at the ceremony.

According to Netflix, the KPop Demon Hunters lyric videos accumulated a further 32 million views.

The song Golden from the film has crossed one billion views on YouTube, becoming the first track from the movie to achieve the milestone.

EJAE, REI AMI and Audrey Nuna have lent their voices to this breakout single, which became the first female K-pop song to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it held the top spot for six weeks. It also topped the Billboard Global 200 for 10 weeks.

KPop Demon Hunters is the biggest-selling soundtrack of 2025. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Soundtrack chart and is certified Double Platinum.

The soundtrack has received five Grammy Award nominations, including Song of the Year.

The film has emerged as a major global hit for Netflix, becoming the platform’s most popular film of all time with more than 500 million views worldwide since its premiere in July 2025.

The film won the New York Film Critics Circle award for Best Animated Feature and was named Time magazine’s Breakthrough of the Year.

The film follows K-pop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey, who lead double lives as demon hunters protecting their fans from supernatural threats. Their mission escalates when they face a rival boy band that is secretly composed of demons in disguise.