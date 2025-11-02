Kolkata’s Shah Rukh Khan devotees make the ‘Mannat Yatra’ to celebrate their idol’s 60th birthday

A group of ardent Shah Rukh Khan fans from Kolkata travelled all the way to Mumbai to be part of the superstar’s 60th birthday celebrations, joining hundreds of admirers from across the country outside Mannat — the actor’s iconic sea-facing bungalow — on November 2.

The nine-member Kolkata contingent, part of the Team Shah Rukh Khan Fan Club, calls their annual journey the ‘Mannat Yatra’.

The team — comprising Sumit (32, sales), Payel (30, HR manager in retail), Nikhil (27, business), Rakib (24, accounts), Sucheta (27, travel industry), Saurav (33, entrepreneur), Sanjay (39, law firm), Somdatta (22, college student) and Tara (30, IT professional) — reached Mumbai by train and flight on November 1, just in time for the grand celebrations.

“Every year, we make sure we reach Mumbai by November 1 to celebrate the birthday of our magician,” said Payel, one of the group admins. “It’s not just about meeting Shah Rukh Khan — it’s about celebrating the spirit he represents. Mannat, for us, is an emotion.”

Fans from over 180 cities gathered in Mumbai this year under the banner of Team Shah Rukh Khan, which has grown into one of the largest organised fan communities in the country. The festivities included a team lunch with over 300 members, a Shah Rukh Khan-themed party, cake-cutting, and elaborate decorations.

“At midnight, we all gather in front of Mannat to get a glimpse of him. The atmosphere is electric — people are singing, dancing, shouting his name. It’s pure love,” said Sumit, another admin of the Kolkata chapter.

The Kolkata team has been part of the national fan network since 2019, actively engaging in charity and promotional events through the year.

“We’re not just fans, we’re family,” said Rakib, who manages the Kolkata chapter. “Our bond with SRK and with each other goes beyond cinema — it’s about positivity, kindness, and dreaming big. We truly live by his words: Never stop dreaming.”

For Nikhil, the Bengal Manager of the team, the annual journey to Mannat is a ritual of faith. “Standing outside Mannat on November 2 feels like being home. It’s not about how close we get to him, it’s about being part of something larger — a shared emotion that binds millions,” he said.