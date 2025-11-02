‘A turning point in my life’: SRK fan from Kolkata recounts experience of meeting her idol

For 30-year-old Satabdi Bhattacherjee from Kolkata, 2 November, 2023, will forever remain etched in memory — the day she met her idol, Shah Rukh Khan, in person.

A lifelong admirer of the superstar, Satabdi travelled to Mumbai two years ago to be part of the grand birthday celebrations organised by the official Shah Rukh Khan Fan Club. The trip, she says, turned out to be “a dream come true.”

“It is said that if you want something from your heart, the whole universe wants you to get it. That’s exactly what happened to me,” she recalled, still emotional about the encounter. “Meeting and shaking hands with Mr. Shah Rukh Khan was one of the biggest achievements of my life.”

Satabdi got the rare opportunity to speak to the actor and even ask him a few questions. But what struck her most, she says, was the actor’s warmth and humility.

“When we saw him face to face, we realised that even though he’s such a big star, he is incredibly down to earth,” she said. “The way he spoke to us, the way he introduced himself to me in the programme — that love and intimacy towards us fans was something truly mesmerising.”

For Satabdi, the meeting was a milestone. “That day became a turning point in my life,” she added. “I’m deeply thankful to everyone who made it possible. As they say, never stop dreaming.”

The encounter, she says, reaffirmed her belief in the idea that dreams do come true, especially when they’re chased with “love, faith, and a bit of that signature Shah Rukh Khan magic”.