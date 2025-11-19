Koel Mallick set to return as Mitin Mashi in Arindam Sil’s ‘Mitin – Ekti Khunir Sandhaney’

Tollywood actress Koel Mallick is set to reprise the role of iconic Bengali sleuth Pragyaparamita Mukherjee aka Mitin Mashi for the third time in Arindam Sil’s upcoming thriller drama Mitin Ekti Khunir Sandhaney.

Set to release in theatres this Christmas, the upcoming film is based on the Bengali author Suchitra Bhattacharya’s story Megher Pore Megh.

On Wednesday, Koel dropped the first-look motion poster of the film. The actress exuded the private investigator aura in a grey sari with a red border. She also wields a gun.

“One Murder. Numerous culprits hidden behind their masks. To unearth the truth, Mitin is coming back. Presenting the official motion poster of #MITIN #EktiKhunirSandhaney, a story by Suchitra Bhattacharya, directed by Arindam Sil, releasing this Christmas,” the actress wrote on Instagram alongside the poster.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “A husband goes missing. The distraught wife frantically connects with Mitin for help. A murder is discovered. Mitin unearths more stories, more suspects and gets back into action.”

Mitin – Ekti Khunir Sandhaney is the third instalment in Arindam Sil’s Mitin Mashi film franchise, following Mitin Mashi (2019) and Jongole Mitin Mashi (2023).

Apart from Koel Mallick, the film series also stars television actor Subhrajit Dutta, who plays Mitin’s husband Partha.

Koel was recently seen in Annapurna Basu’s family drama Sharthopor, co-starring Kaushik Sen, Ranjit Mallick, Anirban Chakrabarti and Indrajit Chakravarty.