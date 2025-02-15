MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 15 February 2025

Netflix renews Anna Cathcart-starrer teen drama ‘XO, Kitty’ for third season

Also starring Choi Min-young, Gia Kim, Sang Heon Lee, Anthony Keyvan and Regan Aliyah, the second season was released on January 16

Entertainment Web Desk Published 15.02.25, 12:16 PM
XO, Kitty Season 3 release

Anna Cathcart in Netflix's 'Xo, Kitty' IMDb

Netflix’s popular teen drama XO, Kitty starring Anna Cathcart, Choi Min-young, Gia Kim, Sang Heon Lee, Anthony Keyvan and Regan Aliyah has been renewed for a third season, the streamer announced on Friday.

The streamer shared a video featuring Anna Cathcart’s Kitty receiving a bouquet of roses and a gift bag on valentine’s day. Appearing to be surprised, since she was single, Kitty opens the bag to find the script for XO, Kitty Season 3 inside. “It's official! Season 3 of XO, Kitty is in the works,” she ecstatically announced.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Roses are red, violets are blue, there’s a third season of xo kitty in store for you,” Netflix wrote on Instagram alongside the video.

The first instalment of XO, Kitty, set in South Korea, premiered on Netflix in 2023. It is a spin-off of the To All the Boys film series, which is itself an adaptation of Jenny Han's book trilogy, To All the Boys I've Loved Before.

XO, Kitty made history as the first Netflix television series to be spun-off from a Netflix original film. The show revolves around Kitty Song Covey as she moves to South Korea to attend Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS), the same school her late mother went to. She hopes to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, Dae (Choi Min-young), but discovers family secrets along the way.

XO, Kitty Season 2, released last month, continues to explore Kitty’s love life as she begins a new semester at KISS. She also comes out as bisexsual, as she develops feelings for her classmates Yuri (Gia Kim) and Min-ho (Sang Heon-lee).

RELATED TOPICS

Anna Cathcart XO Kitty Netflix Season 3
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Central vigilance panel orders probe into renovation of Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal'

The bungalow labelled as 'Sheesh Mahal' by the BJP for alleged corruption was occupied by Arvind Kejriwal as the chief minister of Delhi from 2015 till the first week of October last year
Amartya Sen
Quote left Quote right

Manmohan a great man, a good leader, liked him not just because he was a friend

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT