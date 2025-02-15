Netflix renews Anna Cathcart-starrer teen drama ‘XO, Kitty’ for third season

Netflix’s popular teen drama XO, Kitty starring Anna Cathcart, Choi Min-young, Gia Kim, Sang Heon Lee, Anthony Keyvan and Regan Aliyah has been renewed for a third season, the streamer announced on Friday.

The streamer shared a video featuring Anna Cathcart’s Kitty receiving a bouquet of roses and a gift bag on valentine’s day. Appearing to be surprised, since she was single, Kitty opens the bag to find the script for XO, Kitty Season 3 inside. “It's official! Season 3 of XO, Kitty is in the works,” she ecstatically announced.

“Roses are red, violets are blue, there’s a third season of xo kitty in store for you,” Netflix wrote on Instagram alongside the video.

The first instalment of XO, Kitty, set in South Korea, premiered on Netflix in 2023. It is a spin-off of the To All the Boys film series, which is itself an adaptation of Jenny Han's book trilogy, To All the Boys I've Loved Before.

XO, Kitty made history as the first Netflix television series to be spun-off from a Netflix original film. The show revolves around Kitty Song Covey as she moves to South Korea to attend Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS), the same school her late mother went to. She hopes to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, Dae (Choi Min-young), but discovers family secrets along the way.

XO, Kitty Season 2, released last month, continues to explore Kitty’s love life as she begins a new semester at KISS. She also comes out as bisexsual, as she develops feelings for her classmates Yuri (Gia Kim) and Min-ho (Sang Heon-lee).