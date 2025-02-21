‘Kingsman’ actor Mark Strong explores Jaipur in his maiden trip to India

Kingsman actor Mark Strong recently explored the streets of Jaipur in Rajasthan during his maiden trip to India, he said on Instagram, sharing pictures on Friday.

Mark opted for a white shirt and black trousers during his day out in Jaipur. He visited the iconic Hawa Mahal, explored the Johari Bazaar, and spent some time at The Amber Fort.

“Enjoying Jaipur in Rajasthan. Amazing place and wonderful people! #india #indiapictures #travel,” the 61-year-old actor captioned his post on Instagram.

Reacting to the post, actress Tabu commented, “Welcome to India.”

Mark is known for movies such as Sherlock Holmes, Kingsman: The Secret Service and 1917.

Kingsman: The Secret Service follows Eggsy, a young man recruited into spy organisation Kingsman, mentored by Harry Hart and Merlin (Mark Strong).

Mark Strong’s portrayal of a calm, tech-savvy and occasionally witty mentor in Kingsman: The Secret Service made him a fan favourite among the audience. His performance in action-packed sequences and moments of emotional depth contributed to his popularity.

Strong was recently seen in the 2024 thriller film The Silent Hour on Prime Video. He will next be seen in Doug Liman’s Everest alongside Ewan McGregor and Sam Heughan.