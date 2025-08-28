‘Kingdom’ to ‘Thunderbolts*’: New films streaming on OTT this week

From an action thriller starring Vijay Deverakonda to a modern-day romance anthology set in Indian metro cities, a slew of movies are dropping on OTT this weekend. Here’s everything you need to know.

Kingdom (Telugu, Hindi)

Directed by: Gowtam Naidu

Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Bhagyashri Borse, Satyadev Kancharana, Venkitesh V.P.

Kingdom stars Deverakonda as a cop with a violent past, who takes charge of a territory torn by deceit and broken loyalties. As per director Gowtham Naidu, the film is about a man who never wanted the throne but is forced to rise because the world around him collapses. His scars tell the story of a world’s downfall and possibly its rebirth. It is jointly produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.

Streaming on: Netflix

The Thursday Murder Club (English)

Directed by: Chris Columbus

Cast: Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, Celia Imrie

Directed by Chris Columbus, The Thursday Murder Club is a mystery thriller film adapted from Richard Osman’s bestselling novel of the same name. Starring Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley and Celia Imrie, the story revolves around four retirees whose hobby of solving cold cases leads them straight into a murder investigation on their own doorstep.

Streaming on: Netflix

Karate Kid: Legends (English)

Directed by: Jonathan Entwistle

Cast: Jackie Chan, Ben Wang, Ralph Macchio

The sixth film in the Karate Kid franchise, Karate Kid: Legends features Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan reprising their roles as Daniel LaRusso and Mr. Han, respectively. Ben Wang plays Li Fong, a young teenager from China who finds identity and strength in martial arts. This instalment serves as a connection between the mainline films featuring Daniel as the central character and the 2010 remake where Mr. Han trained Dre Parker (Jaden Smith).

Thunderbolts* (English)

Directed by:

Cast: Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell

Thunderbolts* follows a ragtag team of morally ambiguous figures brought together by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) for a high-stakes mission. The team consists of Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian (David Harbour), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), and Ghost, all of whom have previously navigated the MCU as villains or antiheroes.

Streaming on: JioHotstar

Metro… In Dino (Hindi)

Directed by: Anurag Basu

Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Ali Khan, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher

Four couples navigate love, heartbreak and misunderstandings in an urban setting in Anurag Basu’s romance musical Metro…In Dino. In the trailer, every character drifts apart from their respective partners due to misunderstanding. Sara’s character calls out Aditya’s character for being a commitment-phobic man-child. Konkona’s character walks out on her marriage with Pankaj’s, saying she felt like a doormat. Fatima and Ali’s characters seem to face a major emotional rift after a miscarriage. Neena and Anupam’s characters, on the other hand, appear to part ways, believing that neither the time nor the city is right for their love.

Streaming on: Netflix

Songs of Paradise (Hindi)

Directed by: Danish Renzu

Cast: Soni Razdan, Saba Azad

Streaming on: Prime Video

Backed by Excel Entertainment, Apple Tree Pictures Production, and Renzu Films Production, Songs of Paradise is a biopic of renowned Kashmiri singer Raj Begum, starring Saba Azad and Soni Razdan. Raj Begum started her career by signing at wedding ceremonies before becoming one of the most prominent female voices of Kashmir. Encouraged by her father, she joined Radio Kashmir in 1954 and remained a renowned personality of the station until her retirement in 1986.

Pokkhirajer Dim (Bengali)

Directed by: Soukarya Ghosal

Cast: Anirban Bhattacharya, Mahabrata Basu, Anumegha Banerjee

Set in the fictional village of Akashgunj, Pokkhirajer Dim is a fantasy adventure film revolving around a schoolboy named Ghoton (played by Mahabrata Basu), who stumbles upon a mythical stone buried inside an old, forgotten temple. With the help of his eccentric science teacher Batabyal Sir (by Anirban Bhattacharya) and his steadfast friend Poppins (by Anumegha Banerjee), he soon discovers the stone’s supernatural power: it can unearth hidden emotions.