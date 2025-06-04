‘King of the Hill’ voice actor Jonathan Joss shot dead in Texas

American actor Jonathan Joss, known for voicing John Redcorn on long-running TV animation King of the Hill, was shot dead on Sunday in San Antonio, Texas, according to media reports.

Jonathan Joss was 59 at the time of his death. Joss’s husband, Tristan Kern de Gonzales, described the incident as a “homophobic hate crime” in a statement to British media portal BBC. “A man started yelling violent homophobic slurs, then opened fire,” he said. The shooting reportedly took place when the couple returned to the site of their former home.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Texas police have stated that they have found no evidence to suggest that Joss’s murder was motivated by his sexual orientation. A suspect, Sigfredo Alvarez Ceja, has reportedly been arrested on suspicion of murder.

King of the Hill co-creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, along with revival showrunner Saladin Patterson, paid tribute to Joss on Instagram. “Jonathan brought King of the Hill’s John Redcorn to life for over a dozen seasons, including in the upcoming revival,” they wrote.

“His voice will be missed at King of the Hill, and we extend our deepest condolences to Jonathan’s friends and family,” the makers added.

Chris Pratt, who appeared alongside Joss in Parks and Recreation and The Magnificent Seven (2016), also mourned the actor’s passing. “Damn. RIP Jonathan. Always such a kind dude,” Pratt wrote on Instagram Stories. “Sad to see. Prayers up. Hug your loved ones,” he signed off.