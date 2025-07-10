Khushi Kapoor, dad Boney Kapoor and Orry catch the Labubu fever; watch video

Internet’s latest craze for Labubu dolls has reached Bollywood, with Khushi Kapoor and her dad Boney Kapoor jumping on the bandwagon with social media influencer Orry.

In an Instagram reel shared by Orry on Wednesday, the trio showcase their fun and playful sides. It opens with the Loveyapa actress flaunting her Labubu doll to her dad. She says, “Papa, look at my new Labubu.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Boney replies, “That’s so cool. Look at mine.” Pointing downwards, the veteran producer shows Orry seated on the floor, dressed in a Labubu costume and mimicking the doll’s eerie smile.

“Labuwho??” Orhan Awatramani, better known as Orry, captioned the reel.

Reacting to the post, Ananya Panday wrote, “Now I know why they're saying labubus are haunted.”

Bhumi Pednekar said, “Besttttttt,” while Mouni Roy commented, “Hahahaha”. Rakhi Sawant dropped laugh-out-loud emojis and rapper Badshah added, “No way.”

Labubu dolls are small plushies created by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung. The dolls, which have wide eyes, pointed ears and sharp teeth forming a creepy smile, are a part of Lung’s The Monster book series. Labubu dolls are manufactured by Pop Mart, a leading Chinese toy company based in Beijing.