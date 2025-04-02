Keanu Reeves set to return as John Wick in fifth instalment of hit action franchise

Hollywood star Keanu Reeves is set to reprise his role as the long-haired, gun-wielding hitman John Wick in the fifth part of the action franchise, Lionsgate announced at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Tuesday, as per a report by US-based news outlet Variety.

Reeves will reunite with franchise director and producer Chad Stahelski, as well as producers Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee for the upcoming film.

In the fourth chapter of the John Wick franchise, Reeves' character almost dies following a gun duel with close friend Caine, played by Donnie Yen. Details about the plot, cast and release date of John Wick 5 are yet to be announced.

The original John Wick film (2014) stars Reeves as a retired assassin who is forced to return to his job after a group of well-connected goons kill his pet dog, gifted by his late wife.

The film was followed by three sequels —John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017), John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019) and John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023).

Meanwhile, the action franchise is set to expand with an animated prequel film as well as a Caine-centric standalone adventure from director-star Donnie Yen.

Additionally, an upcoming film, From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, introduces Ana de Armas as Eve Macarro, a ballerina-assassin, who is determined to avenge her father's death. Ballerina will hit screens on June 6.