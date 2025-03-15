Keanu Reeves helps entertainment workers transition to homeless services

Amid the dwindling job opportunities in Los Angeles’s entertainment industry, a unique initiative backed by Keanu Reeves is helping workers transition into homeless services.

According to a report by American entertainment magazine Variety, the Los Angeles Unhoused Response Academy (LAURA) is providing a fast-track path for those looking to become case managers and frontline workers in the fight against homelessness.

LAURA, a five-day intensive training programme, was launched by Justin Szlasa, a commissioner with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA). The first session in October 2024, funded by Reeves, saw six participants, five of whom secured full-time jobs in the sector.

The programme's second cohort of 10 participants is set to begin training on April 10.

With over 75,000 unhoused individuals in Los Angeles County, there is a severe shortage of case managers and housing navigators. LAURA addresses this gap by equipping participants— many of whom come from film and TV backgrounds— with the necessary skills to navigate the complex homeless services system. The training includes tours and briefings led by housing, medical and addiction service providers.

One of the programme’s participants was Monica Tracey, a former production manager for NBC and The Asylum. After completing the training, she secured a job with Akido Labs’ Street Medicine team, where she now manages 30 clients facing mental health and substance abuse challenges.

“I’ve always been pretty good in crazy situations, and I love putting out fires,” Tracey told Variety. “And now, this is real life,” she added.

As the entertainment industry continues to suffer after the 2020 pandemic and the 2023 Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike, initiatives like LAURA offer a new path for displaced workers while addressing a pressing social crisis.

With plans to run five sessions annually, including two in Hollywood, the programme promises to make a significant impact on both career transitions and homelessness solutions in Los Angeles.