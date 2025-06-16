Kay Kay Menon-led ‘Special Ops’ S2 to premiere on JioHotstar in July; trailer out

The second season of the spy thriller series Special Ops, starring Kay Kay Menon, is set to premiere on JioHotstar on July 11, the streaming platform announced on Monday, alongside the trailer of the upcoming installment.

The two-minute-18-second-long trailer opens with Arif Zakaria’s scientist warning about the dangers of artificial intelligence during a presentation, moments before he is kidnapped. In the aftermath of his abduction and the deaths of several top intelligence officers, the government turns to Kay Kay Menon’s Himmat Singh, head of the Research and Analysis Wing’s special team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Himmat reassembles his trusted squad, including characters played by Karan Tacker, Saiyami Kher, Vinay Pathak, Muzammil Ibrahim and Meher Vij, to take on a rising threat of cyber terrorism.

The ensemble cast also features Prakash Raj, Tota Roy Choudhury, Dalip Tahil and Gautami Kapoor. Tahir Raj Bhasin plays the antagonist in this season.

Special Ops debuted in March 2020, shortly after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, and quickly became a fan-favourite. Created by Neeraj Pandey — known for acclaimed thrillers like A Wednesday!, Baby and Special 26 — the eight-episode first season was praised for its gripping narrative, tight direction and powerful performances.

The original season followed intelligence officer Himmat Singh as he led a covert mission to capture a terrorist mastermind, concluding a 19-year pursuit. In November 2021, a prequel spin-off titled Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story explored the origins of Himmat Singh across four episodes.