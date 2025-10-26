Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau spotted walking hand-in-hand amid dating rumours

American pop singer Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were spotted attending a cabaret show at the Crazy Horse in Paris together, weeks after their dating speculation surfaced online.

In a recent viral video, Perry, who also celebrated her 41st birthday on Saturday, was seen leaving the venue with Trudeau, while holding each other’s hands.

However, despite their outing being public, neither Katy Perry nor Justin Trudeau has made any official statement about their relationship status. They have been subject to rumours before, but neither has confirmed anything.

Earlier this month, photos of former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau purportedly kissing singer Katy Perry on a yacht went viral, fueling dating rumours, as per US media reports.

The viral photos, the authenticity of which has not been independently verified by The Telegraph Online, show the two kissing and hugging on a yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara, California.

Rumours of a romance between Perry, 40, and Trudeau, 53, began in July this year, after the two were spotted dining together at Le Violon, a local restaurant in Montreal’s Le Plateau neighbourhood.

In July, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry, who were in a relationship since 2016, confirmed their separation.

Trudeau was previously married to former TV host Sophie Gregoire. They announced their separation in August 2023 after 18 years of marriage.