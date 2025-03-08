Katrina Kaif drops pictures from best friend Karishma Kohli’s wedding

Actress Katrina Kaif has shared pictures from her best friend and filmmaker Karishma Kohli’s wedding on Friday. Here’s a look at some moments from the festivities.

Katrina penned a heartfelt note for Karishma . “There is no one quite like you , from the first day we first met 16 yrs ago. Your joy and madness in equal measures grabbed my attention and there’s been no looking back since then,” she wrote.

“You’ve been forever by my side through the good and the bad, no matter what, you are always there for me ,shiny and bright no matter what is happening in your own life. You truly are a gem of a person and you have the kindest, most generous and courageous soul,” Katrina added in her note.

“My ride or die for life, I couldn’t be happier for you and Mikhail, in him you have the most amazing life partner ever. I’m so excited for both of you , your together forever starts now,” Katrina signed off.

Apart from Katrina, the wedding was attended by Mini Mathur and Katrina’s sister, Isabeller Kaif.

While Katrina looked stunning in a blue floral print lehenga, Isabelle opted for a yellow print sequined embroidered lehenga.

Videos of Katrina dancing to the song Sooraj Ki Baahon Mein from her 2011 movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara have been doing the rounds on social media.