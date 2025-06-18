Kate Cassidy remembers late boyfriend Liam Payne in emotional Instagram post

Internet personality Kate Cassidy took to Instagram on Tuesday to reflect on her cherished memories of her late boyfriend Liam Payne, who died eight months ago after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

“8 months ago today, I lost my best friend and someone I thought I had so much more time and life left to share with,” wrote Cassidy in a note on Instagram alongside a set of photos with Payne.

“Liam was the kind of person you’d start missing the moment you walked out the door. Even when leaving the house for a few hours, I’d find myself rushing home to be with him again out of excitement,” she continued.

“Knowing I can’t just come home and see you, hear your voice, or feel your hug, it’s a type of pain I can’t fully put into words. I can’t seem to tell if life is flying by without you or moving so slow none of it fully makes sense.”

“But I am trying to live my life as best I can for now and live it for you. I miss you more than words can say. One day, I’ll see you again, and I’ll have so much to tell you. So much to catch up on. I love you my angel,” the 26-year-old influencer concluded.

Payne gained global fame after appearing on The X Factor and rising to fame with the boyband One Direction in the 2010s before the group went on an indefinite hiatus in January 2016.

The singer's funeral was held in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, in November last year.

His former bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik were among the mourners, alongside Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy and his former partner Cheryl, with whom he shares a son.