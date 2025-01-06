Bigg Boss 18: Kashish Kapoor evicted ahead of grand finale on January 19

As Bigg Boss Season 18 inches closer to its grand finale on January 19, the competition inside the house has reached a fever pitch. The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode delivered a rollercoaster of emotions, culminating in the elimination of wildcard contestant Kashish Kapoor.

Kashish’s elimination has narrowed down the competition to the top nine contestants: Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, Avinash Mishra, Vivian Dsena, Shrutika Arjun, Chaahat Pandey, Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang and Shilpa Shirodkar.

Kashish, who entered the Bigg Boss house as one of the season's first wildcard contestants, bid farewell just two weeks before the finale. Known for her fiery personality and bold gameplay, Kashish had managed to outlast her fellow wildcard entrant, Digvijay Rathee, and became a controversial figure in the house.

Last month, host Salman Khan confronted Kashish over her interactions with Avinash Mishra, accusing her of flirting with him and later making allegations of inappropriate behaviour against him. When questioned, Kashish’s dismissive response irked Salman, who responded sternly, “Don’t be like that with me”.

Bigg Boss even organised a trial task where Karanveer played Avinash’s advocate while Rajat Dalal presented Kashish’s case. Ultimately, the housemates supported Karanveer and Avinash was absolved of the charges leveled against him by Kashish.

Meanwhile, former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Punjabi made a guest appearance in this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Kamya did not hold back as she addressed Vivian Dsena's lacklustre performance this season. Salman Khan joined Kamya in criticising Vivian.

Bigg Boss 18 airs Monday to Friday at 10.30pm, and at 9.30pm on weekends, on Colors TV alongside a 24X7 feed on JioCinema.