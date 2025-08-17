MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh welcome baby girl, name her Rumi

The couple welcomed a daughter on August 15 and shared the news with fans on Instagram on Sunday

Entertainment Web Desk Published 17.08.25, 01:38 PM
Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh with son Sufi

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh with son Sufi Instagram

Television actor Nakuul Mehta and his wife, singer Jankee Parekh, have become parents for the second time. The couple welcomed a daughter on August 15 and shared the news with fans on Instagram on Sunday.

Nakuul shared a series of photographs featuring intimate family moments. The first showed their three-year-old son, Sufi, cradling his baby sister. Another picture captured Nakuul gazing at his daughter as she lay in a cradle, while the third was a cheerful selfie of the couple soon after her birth.

“She’s here. Sufi finally has his Rumi. Our hearts are complete. 15th August 2025. Your task is not to seek for love, but merely to seek and find all the barriers within yourself that you have built against it,” Nakuul wrote in the caption.

The post was soon flooded with congratulatory messages from friends and fans.

Nakuul and Jankee, who tied the knot in January 2012 after nine years of dating, welcomed their first child, Sufi, in February 2021.

The couple had revealed their second pregnancy in June with a family photoshoot at their garden, where Sufi held up a drawing of their “happy family” that included his sibling-to-be. Nakuul had then captioned the post: “The boy is ready for additional responsibility. So are we. We are accepting blessings, again”.

On the work front, Nakuul, best known for his roles in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and Ishqbaaaz, has also been part of web series including Never Kiss Your Best Friend and I Don’t Watch TV.

