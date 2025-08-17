‘Aamar Boss’: Rakhee Gulzar and Shiboprosad Mukherjee-starrer to drop on ZEE5 later this month

Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy-directed Aamar Boss, marking the return of Rakhee Gulzar to Bengali cinema after more than two decades, is set for its digital premiere later this month following its successful box-office run earlier this year.

Aamar Boss, which narrates a tale of a complex relationship between a mother and her son, will stream on ZEE5 August 22 onwards, the makers announced on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shiboprosad plays Animesh Goswami, the head of a publishing startup who ticks every box of a toxic boss, in the film. At home he is a doting son who takes care of his ailing and aged mother, Subhra Goswami (Rakhee). One day, she declares her decision to accompany her son to work. The employees soon find themselves enveloped in her maternal warmth — and guided, often unasked, through matters of life and love.

Taking Animesh by surprise, Subhra even starts a daycare centre for employees’ aging parents at the office. What follows is a delightful mess, as the elderly guests upend the routine of the workplace, leading to a clash between Animesh and his mother.

Aamar Boss also features Srabanti Chatterjee as Animesh’s estranged wife. Sauraseni Maitra, Gourab Chatterjee, Sabitri Chatterjee, Kanchan Mullick, Shruti Das, Avery Sinha Roy, Aishwarya Sen and Uma Banerjee round out the cast.

The film was released in theatres in May.