Kartik Aaryan to Sreeleela: Celebs bid farewell to Ganapati in Mumbai

Beats of 'dhol-tasha' and clouds of 'gulal' rose in the air as faithfuls thronged the streets of Mumbai on Saturday, braving the rains for immersion processions of Ganesh idols on Anant Chaturdashi, the last and final day of the 10-day Ganpati festival.

Scores of people were seen sitting on road dividers, terraces of buildings, balconies, trees, and poles to catch a glimpse of the grand finale as the idols made their way to the city's beaches and other water bodies.

Earlier in the day, 'rangolis' were drawn on roads, even as parts of the city witnessed light to moderate showers since morning.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, 405 Ganesh idols, including 11 belonging to Sarvajanik mandals, were immersed in natural water bodies and artificial ponds created by the civic body by 12 noon.

At Lalbaug in central Mumbai, famous for its iconic Ganapati mandals, the processions began with idols of Tejukaya, Ganesh Gully, and several other mandals.

Thousands gathered along the streets of Lalbaug and other major procession routes to bid farewell to the beloved deity, with prayers on their lips and to witness the vibrant spectacle filled with music, dance, and clouds of celebratory gulal.

Processions of the famous Ganpatis from Lalbaug, including Lalbaugcha Raja, Chinchpoklicha Chintamani, Ballaleshwar of Bal Ganesh Mandal, Mumbaicha Raja of Ganesh Galli, Mahaganapati of Kalachowki, Rangari Badak Chawl Ganapati, and Tejukaya Ganapati, had reached the main road by 1 pm.

Crowds assembled at Shroff Building in Lalaug, from where the traditional "Pushpvrishti" (flower shower) was performed with a model of a Rafale aircraft pulled using a rope contraption.

The Seva Sadan Mandal used an icon of "Abhijat Marathi" for its procession, as Marathi has been declared a classical language this year.

The procession of the Rangari Badak Chawl was the first to receive 'Pushpavrishti' at Shroff Building, followed by the Cotton Green cha Raja Ganesh idol.

Major processions from Lalbaug, Parel, Kalachowki, and other areas of central Mumbai began moving towards the seafronts after 1.30 pm.