Kareena’s tribute to Raj Kapoor, Katrina’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ dance: Top IIFA moments

Bollywood’s biggest names, including Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Shahid Kapoor, dazzled at the star-studded finale of the 2025 International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Jaipur on Sunday.

The Silver Jubilee edition of the annual awards ceremony featured several unforgettable moments — right from Kareena Kapoor paying tribute to her grandfather, the late actor Raj Kapoor, to Katrina Kaif recreating the iconic dance step of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 title track with Kartik. Shreya Ghoshal also captivated the audience with a live performance of Ami Je Tomar 3.0.

Kartik Aaryan, who took on hosting duties this year alongside Karan Johar, seemingly interrupted the filmmaker's dance performance on stage. While Karan sported a velvety maroon blazer, Kartik looked dapper in a black suit and well-groomed beard.

Kareena Kapoor paid a tribute to the legendary actor Raj Kapoor by recreating his iconic dance sequences on stage. Dressed in a shimmery green blazer, the actress recreated the signature step of the 1951 song Mera Joota Hai Japani on stage.

In another video, Kareena stunned in a retro look as she grooved to the 1955 classic Pyar Hua Ikraar Hua, originally sung by Manna Dey and Lata Mangeshkar.

In a heartwarming moment, Karan and Madhuri embraced on stage. Madhuri looked gorgeous in a red off-shoulder gown.

Kriti Sanon set the stage ablaze with her electrifying performance to the tunes of the 2022 chartbuster Thumkeshwari. She looked gorgeous in a sparkly cut-out dress paired with knee-high boots.

Clad in an embellished ensemble, Katrina Kaif recreated the signature steps of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 title track with Kartik.

Shahid Kapoor brought the house down with his dashing entry on an ATV as the Kaminey track Dhan Te Nan played in the background.

Shreya Ghosal, who bagged the trophy for Best Singer (female), performed Ami Je Tomar 3.0 from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 live on stage.

The IIFA festivities kicked off on March 8 with the inaugural Sobha Realty IIFA Digital Awards celebrating excellence in OTT and digital entertainment.