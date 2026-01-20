Kareena Kapoor Khan to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: 10 Indian stars who dazzled in Valentino Garavani fits

Throughout the 1970s and 1980s, the Valentino label cemented its reputation as a powerhouse in haute couture, with numerous Indian and global celebrities turning to the brand for red carpet appearances, photoshoots and other important events.

Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani, the man behind the label, passed away on Monday at his residence in Rome at the age of 93.

Here, we take a look at 10 Indian stars who dazzled in Valentino Garavani ensembles over the years.

1 10 Instagram/@athiyashetty

Actress Athiya Shetty attended Garavani first-ever Diwali party in India in October last year in a crepe de chine silk shirt paired with a Valentino double-breasted jacket and the Valentino Garavani Vain bag.

2 10 Facebook: Viral Bhayani Videos

The event was also attended by actor Ibrahim Ali Khan, who looked dapper in a Valentino wool jumper, cotton velvet pants, and a classic double-breasted jacket.

3 10 Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan

Kareena Kapoor donned a vintage Valentino Spring/Summer 1993 ensemble, designed by Garavani in December 2025. The outfit, which she wore to meet football icon Lionel Messi in Mumbai, featured a beige skirt and blazer.

4 10 Instagram/@maisonvalentino

Entrepreneur Isha Ambani Piramal stunned in a golden Valentino Lehenga, the first lehenga made by the luxury fashion label, for her wedding to Anand Piramal in Mumbai on December 12, 2018.

5 10 Instagram/@sonamkapoorpedia

Actress Sonam Kapoor stunned in a white Valentino resort gown at the 2023 Business of Fashion's (BoF) 500 Gala in October 2023.

6 10 Instagram/@sarahtannomakeup

For her 2023 Met Gala appearance, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore an all-black Valentino dress with a bow and a thigh-high slit.

7 10 Instagram/@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022 in a hot pink pant-suit, designed by Valentino.

8 10 Instagram/@shaleenanathani

Actress Deepika Padukone wore a red Valentino dress from its Resort ’20 collection for one of the promotional events of her 2021 film 83.

9 10 X/@notsogggriIIed

Actress Kiara Advani looked gorgeous in a white cut-out dress from Valentino's spring 2024 ready-to-wear collection. She chose the outfit for a photoshoot in January 2025.

10 10 Instagram/@sanamratansi

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari walked the red carpet at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in a printed Valentino coordinate set, teamed with red platform heels and a studded bag.