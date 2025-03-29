Karan Johar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Bhumi Pednekar walk the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2025

Lakme Fashion Week 2025, in partnership with FDCI, saw prominent Bollywood personalities Karan Johar, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Bhumi Pednekar walk the runway on Friday.

Filmmaker Karan Johar walked for designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock in a black ensemble with intricate detailing. The collection, which blended couture craftsmanship with contemporary elements, was also showcased by Tamannaah Bhatia, who joined Johar on the ramp.

“Lufthansa presents Falguni Shane Peacock at Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI,” the official Instagram handle of Lakmē Fashion Week wrote alongside photos from the event.

“The collection is inspired from the untamed spirit of Falguni Shane Peacock’s panther logo. The panther reigns supreme, embodied in a collection that is as fierce as it is meticulously crafted. The collection is a celebration of momentum, of revelling in contrasts, of saying ‘yes’ to the adventure and embracing the rush of possibility. Like the wind, it moves with purpose—unstoppable, unbound,” the post further said.

“The collection is a study in contrasts—power and fluidity, structure and movement, boldness and intricacy. A fusion of couture craftsmanship and modern edge, made for those who don’t just follow the wind, but ‘turn into it’ because all it takes is a ‘yes’,” it added.

Bhumi Pednekar was the showstopper for designer Amit Aggarwal, presenting a collection focused on structured yet wearable fashion. She wore a white shirt paired with black pants, styled with a pink metallic corset and a tie.

Lakme Fashion Week’s Instagram handle shared a picture of the actress, captioning it, “@bhumipednekar for Nothing X Amit Aggarwal at Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI”.

Lakme Fashion Week, which began on Wednesday, is set to conclude on Sunday, with more showcases lined up for the final day. On Thursday, Karisma Kapoor walked for designer Satya Paul, adding to the lineup of Bollywood appearances at the event.