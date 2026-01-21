‘Wasn't offended by the politics’: Karan Johar says he was in awe of ‘Dhurandhar’

Filmmaker Karan Johar was not offended by the political aspect of Aditya Dhar’s latest spy drama Dhurandhar, he said Wednesday, adding that he ‘unabashedly, unapologetically’ loved the film.

Starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and R. Madhavan alongside Akshaye Khanna, Dhurandhar is set in Pakistan's Lyari town and it centres on an Indian spy, Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer), who infiltrates a local gang of criminals and arms dealers.

Dhurandhar has amassed over Rs 1,300 crore and is still maintaining its momentum at the box office.

During a session organised by youth organisation India’s International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN), Johar was asked about his thoughts on Dhurandhar and his perspective on films with political connotations.

“I unabashedly, unapologetically, and absolutely, outstandingly loved Dhurandhar. I saw all three hours and 34 minutes of it with awe because I loved the craft of the filmmaker. I loved the storytelling, I loved the way he divided it into chapters,” the 53-year-old filmmaker said.

“I loved that the gaze was more internal and it wasn't against, it was for speaking about politics in its own way,” he added.

When asked about Hrithik Roshan’s review of the film where he praised it but admitted that he did not agree with its politics, Karan said he was not offended by any ideas depicted in it.

“I actually wasn't offended by the politics of the film. I know where it was heading. I know some people could agree or disagree, and that should be cinema. So when Hrithik writes that, I completely respect that he has an opinion that he has put out there. Full power to him and all respect to him,” Karan said.

“I was not offended with any ideological issue in the film. I watched it for the craft, for the cinema aspect of it, and I absolutely loved it. I felt like Aditya Dhar has a unique voice and he has emerged as a strong, unique voice,” he further explained.

Dhurandhar has sparked debates around its theme and politics, with several reviews describing it as “anti-Pakistan” and propagandist for its tone.