Karan Johar says he no longer chases box office numbers: ‘Thoughts have evolved now’

Filmmaker-producer Karan Johar took to Instagram on Saturday to reflect on his thirty years in Bollywood, saying that he now feels a responsibility to tell stories that bring about societal change rather than his initial agenda of chasing box office numbers.

The 53-year-old filmmaker-producer also expressed his gratitude to the team of Dhadak 2, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri.

“When I turned producer in 2003 with Kal ho Naa ho, my agenda was clear….build the company and make the money so we can fund in house entertainers and mainstream audience friendly stories,” he wrote.

“Even as a filmmaker I was clear that I always wanted to appease to the gallery and the gold spot would of course be acclaim and box office success but the priority was always singularly the BOX OFFICE,” he added.

Speaking about his current endeavours, Karan said, “I have now been in the business 3 decades and thoughts and ideologies have evolved … the need to entertain but also to in our own small way make societal changes or appeal to the collective consciousness of our audience base.”

Karan thanked the entire team of Dhadak 2 as well as the CFBC in his note.

Released on August 1, Dhadak 2 tells the story of Neelesh (Siddhant Chaturvedi), a Dalit law student who falls in love with his upper-caste classmate Vidhi. The film explores the systemic barriers the couple encounters.