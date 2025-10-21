‘No one will be able to fill his place as an actor’: Raza Murad remembers ‘guru’ Asrani

Actor Raza Murad on Tuesday paid tribute to the late actor Govardhan Asrani, calling him his ‘guru’ and praising him for always knowing how to make people laugh.

Asrani passed away in Mumbai on Monday at the age of 84, four days after he was admitted to Bharatiya Arogya Nidhi Hospital in suburban Juhu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Murad remembered Asrani not only as a gifted actor but also as a mentor who guided him through his early days at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune.

“At FTII, he took our classes for diction, voice and speech, imagination, and movement. For two years we learned under him. Then he became my co-actor. From being my teacher, he became my colleague,” Murad told PTI Videos.

Murad and Asrani first collaborated in Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s 1973 film Namak Haraam.

“We worked together in countless films later. He had that gift from God that he could make people laugh anytime. He came into this world to entertain and make others happy,” Murad added.

Asrani got his first break in Hindi films with Hare Kaanch Ki Choodiyan in 1967.

With over 350 films in a career spanning five decades, Asrani rose to fame with his iconic portrayal of the British-era jailer in Ramesh Sippy’s Sholay (1975). He made his directorial debut with the 1992 film Dil Hi Toh Hai.

Asrani’s character in Sholay — which completed 50 years this August — was inspired by Charlie Chaplin’s portrayal in The Great Dictator, a satirical take on Hitler.

“His comic timing was extraordinary, perhaps unmatched in history. Remember that ‘Sholay’ scene when Asrani picks up the hot iron rod and says, ‘Hum angrezon ke zamaane ke jailer hain’...that was pure magic, what a comedy timing, it was unmatchable,” Murad shared.

Calling him one of a kind, Murad said, “Asrani was a versatile actor with an impeccable comic timing. No one will be able to fill his place as an actor.”

Asrani’s last rites were held on Monday evening at the Santacruz crematorium in the presence of family and close friends. He is survived by his wife Manju Asrani.