Joseph Quinn not coming back in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5: Matt Duffer

Actor Joseph Quinn, who essayed the role of Eddie Munson in Netflix’s hit horror series Stranger Things, will not be returning for the upcoming fifth and final instalment, showrunner Matt Duffer said in a recent interview.

During an interview with Empire, Matt said, “I love that Joe Quinn is toying with people! But no, he’s dead...Joe is so busy anyway, that everyone should know he’s not coming back. He’s shot like five movies since! When the hell has he got time to come and shoot 'Stranger Things'? No, sadly, RIP. He’s fully under that ground.”

Set in the fictional town of Hawkins during the 1980s, Stranger Things began in July 2016 with the disappearance of Schnapp’s Will Byers in the pilot episode. Season 4 released in two parts in May and July 2022, and paved the way for a highly anticipated fifth season. The creators have announced that Terminator actress Linda Hamilton has joined the cast for the final season.

Starring Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Cara Buono, Matthew Modine, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, and Joe Keery, Stranger Things 5 will release this year in three volumes.

The fifth and final instalment of the Netflix supernatural series will include eight episodes titled The Crawl, The Vanishing of…, The Turnbow Trap, Sorcerer, Shock Jock, Escape from Camazotz, The Bridge and The Rightside Up.

The first four episodes will be released on November 26, while episodes 5 to 7 will premiere on Christmas, and the finale will drop on New Year’s Eve.

The official synopsis of Stranger Things Season 5 reads, “The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.”