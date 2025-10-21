Netflix greenlights drama series on America's Kennedy family

Netflix and Chernin Entertainment are moving forward with a drama series centered on the lives of the highly influential American Kennedy family.

Titled “Kennedy”, the show is based on the Fredrik Logevall’s book “JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century, 1917-1956", according to the entertainment news outlet Variety.

Michael Fassbender is set to star as Kennedy family patriarch Joseph Kennedy Sr and the first season will consist of eight episodes.

“‘Kennedy’ reveals the intimate lives, loves, rivalries and tragedies that shaped the most iconic dynasty in modern history, and helped create the world we live in today. "Beginning in the 1930s, the first season charts the improbable ascent of Joe (Fassbender) and Rose Kennedy and their nine children, including rebellious second son Jack, who struggles to escape the shadow of his golden boy older brother," reads the official logline.

Sam Shaw, known for shows such as “Manhattan” and “Castle Rock", will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the series. Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and Kaitlin Dahill will executive produce for Chernin Entertainment.

Eric Roth will also executive produce along with Logevall, Lila Byock, Anya Epstein, Dustin Thomason, Thomas Vinterberg, and Anna O’Malley. Vinterberg will also direct.

