Karan Johar calls ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Ranveer Singh’s ‘career-best work’

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Saturday heaped praise on Dhurandhar 2, calling the film Ranveer Singh’s “career-best work”.

The 53-year-old director lauded the film for its “impeccable craft”, the “heart-wrenching backstory of Jaskirat”, the “humanisation and layered back story of the antagonist” and the “heartbreaking sacrifices made for our motherland”.

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Heaping praise on Ranveer, Karan wrote, “Your career BEST work and every tear of yours, every quiet stare, each time you walk with undeniable swag you prove you are one of the greats!!! You are and will always be an artist of huge calibre for the ages…True DHURANDHAR MOVIE STAR.”

About Dhar, the filmmaker added, “The soundscape and the all round cinematic prowess proves the brilliance and directorial command of Aditya Dhar. What an absolutely astounding and outstanding filmmaker he is… he not only raises the mainstream bar but also creates a new one… yeh naya director hai.”

“I went back to the days I watched pure solid Hindi cinema on single screens in the 70s… and came out satiated and dreamt of being a part of this business…Today I am a part of the fraternity and Dhurandhar reminded me of how proud and grateful I am to be here today,” Karan signed off.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the Ranveer Singh-led spy action thriller hit theatres globally on March 19.

Dhurandhar 2 also features R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor and Gaurav Gera in key roles.