Karan Johar announces new fashion entrepreneur reality series ‘Pitch To Get Rich’

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Friday announced a new fashion entrepreneur reality series Pitch To Get Rich, where aspiring designers will present business proposals to a panel of judges — Johar, Malaika Arora, Manish Malhotra and Akshay Kumar — to prove why their startups deserve an investment.

“When fashion founders Pitch To Get Rich, kaching-kaching is inevitable. Hotstar Specials, Pitch To Get Rich streaming from 20th October only on JioHotstar,” wrote Johar on Instagram, sharing a teaser of the upcoming show, set to premiere on JioHotstar on October 20.

The show, produced by Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF) in collaboration with Dharmatic Entertainment, also features Naveen Jindal, Dhruv Sharma, Ravi Jaipuria, Darpan Sanghvi, Gaurav Dalmia, Vagish Pathak, and Vinod Dugar as mentors and investors.

Pitch To Get Rich will offer a Rs 40 crore investment pool to support India’s next generation of fashion entrepreneurs. Fourteen selected founders will pitch their ideas, tackle real-world business challenges, and compete for funding and mentorship, according to a press release.