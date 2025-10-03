MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 03 October 2025

Karan Johar announces new fashion entrepreneur reality series ‘Pitch To Get Rich’

Also featuring Malaika Arora, Manish Malhotra and Akshay Kumar as judges and mentors, the show is set to premiere on JioHotstar

Entertainment Web Desk Published 03.10.25, 06:52 PM
A poster of ‘Pitch To Get Rich’

A poster of ‘Pitch To Get Rich’ Instagram

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Friday announced a new fashion entrepreneur reality series Pitch To Get Rich, where aspiring designers will present business proposals to a panel of judges — Johar, Malaika Arora, Manish Malhotra and Akshay Kumar — to prove why their startups deserve an investment.

“When fashion founders Pitch To Get Rich, kaching-kaching is inevitable. Hotstar Specials, Pitch To Get Rich streaming from 20th October only on JioHotstar,” wrote Johar on Instagram, sharing a teaser of the upcoming show, set to premiere on JioHotstar on October 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

The show, produced by Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF) in collaboration with Dharmatic Entertainment, also features Naveen Jindal, Dhruv Sharma, Ravi Jaipuria, Darpan Sanghvi, Gaurav Dalmia, Vagish Pathak, and Vinod Dugar as mentors and investors.

Pitch To Get Rich will offer a Rs 40 crore investment pool to support India’s next generation of fashion entrepreneurs. Fourteen selected founders will pitch their ideas, tackle real-world business challenges, and compete for funding and mentorship, according to a press release.

RELATED TOPICS

Karan Johar Akshay Kumar Manish Malhotra Malaika Arora JioHotstar Dharmatic Entertainment
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

'Will not show same restraint': Army chief warns Pakistan of firmer action than Op Sindoor

'This time we will take a step forward and act in a manner that will make Pakistan think whether it wants to remain on the world map or not,' General Dwivedi said
Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh.
Quote left Quote right

Five Pakistani fighter jets between F-16 and JF-17 class were downed during Op Sindoor

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT