Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni embraces ‘sanyas’ at Mahakumbh, adopts new name

Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni — known for her dancing prowess and roles in ’90s blockbusters like Karan Arjun, Sabse Bada Khiladi, China Gate and Ghatak — has embraced ‘sanyas’ at Mahakumbh, according to a social media post that went viral on Friday.

Kulkarni, 52, reportedly met spiritual leader Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi at Kinnar Akhara and sought his blessings before retiring from the mainstream.

As per media reports, Kulkarni is also likely to adopt a new name now. Her coronation is scheduled today in Prayagraj. Following this, she will be reportedly known as Yamai Mamta Nand Giri.

Kulkarni sports a saffron attire and a garland of rudraksha in the video that went viral on Instagram and other social media platforms on Friday evening.

“I am leaving for Prayagraj today to take a holy dip. Tomorrow, I’ll visit the Vishwanatha Temple and go to Ayodhya the day after. For the next 10 days, I will perform ‘tarpan’ for my late mother,” Kulkarni says in another video shared by what appears to be a fan account.

In a career spanning about a decade, Kulkarni acted alongside Bollywood superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. She was among the popular actresses of the ’90s, and became a rage among the youth with her dance in the hit number Koi Jaaye Toh Le Aaye from the 1996 film Ghatak starring Sunny Deol.