Tamannaah Bhatia says many toddlers eat only when ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ song is played: ‘What lyrics will they understand?’

Many toddlers eat only when Stree 2 song Aaj Ki Raat is played, actress Tamannaah Bhatia said in a recent interview, stirring a debate on whether such content was appropriate for kids.

“Unko kaunse lyrics samajh mein aayenge (What lyrics will they understand?)” was her reaction to whether such a trend was concerning.

In an interview on podcast The Lallantop, Tamannaah recalled how several women told her about the importance of the song in ensuring their toddlers eat properly.

“I can't tell you the number of mothers that have called me up and said, ‘My child will eat food only if he hears Aaj Ki Raat’. Because bacche apne diaper mein aise aise hil rahe hote hai (moves side to side),” said the 35-year-old.

She also spoke about the importance of choosing the right script, considering that children also watch her work.

Sung by Madhubanti Bagchi, Divya Kumar and Sachin-Jigar, Aaj Ki Raat showcases Tamannaah’s electrifying dance moves to qawwali beats to impress the people of Chanderi. It also features a cameo by director Amar Kaushik.

“Mummyo ka concern hai ki bacche khana kha rahe hai ya nahi? Priorities hote hai. Ek aadh saal mein unko kaunse lyrics samajh mein aayenge (Mothers are only concerned whether their kids are eating properly or not. There are priorities. What lyrics will they understand at the age of one?)”

Many internet users, however, did not like the idea of encouraging toddlers to watch such songs.

“That’s a silly way of justifying those provocative-moves: to bring up certain imaginary kids who refuse to eat because the song isn’t ‘on the play’,” an Instagram user said, reacting to the interview.

Another fan wrote, “It’s not at all appropriate for toddlers.”

Released on August 15, Stree 2 grossed close to Rs 800 crore at the global box office, emerging as the second highest-grossing Indian film and the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024.

On the work front, Tamannaah will be next seen in Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar’ upcoming film VVAN: Force of the Forest alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The film is scheduled to release on May 15, 2026.