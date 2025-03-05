Bianca Censori launches transparent shorts for men aimed at 'redefining boldness', faces flak

A month after drawing flak for walking the Grammys red carpet in a see-through outfit, rapper Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori has again come under public scrutiny for launching transparent shorts for men aimed at “redefining boldness”.

“Soon we'll be introducing the future of fashion, ‘The 'YZY Transparency Shorts 1.0’ redefining boldness, one questionable outfit at a time. This avant-garde design ensures all eyes stay exactly where they shouldn't. Are you ready to turn heads… & minds? Watch this space for the actual outfit design,” the 30-year-old Australian architect and model wrote alongside a picture of the boxers on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

The launch of the shorts has drawn flak from netizens, with many of them trolling the model-architect for her choice of fashion. “When they said style should be transparent, I didn’t think they meant it literally,” one of them wrote. “I'm too old for this fashion,” another user commented. “Looks like a condom with pants,” an X user said.

Bianca walked the red carpet at the 67th Grammys in a see-through outfit last month, courting controversy with her fashion choice that became a topic for memes on social media in no time.

Bianca tied the knot with Kanye West in December 2022. Born in Melbourne, Censori is currently Head of Architecture at Yeezy, Kanye West's clothing and apparel company.

West is known for songs like Gold Digger (2005), Stronger (2007), Runaway (2010), Praise God (2021) and Carnival (2024). He was nominated for best rap song at this year’s Grammy awards ceremony.

The model, who is often in the news for her relationship with Kanye, stripped herself once again for a new picture on her Instagram account. Exactly one month after her Grammys appearance, Bianca took to Instagram to post a picture of herself sans clothes.

In the nude portrait, Bianca looked away from the camera while sporting a blonde wig. She is seen fixing her heels, sitting on a carpet.