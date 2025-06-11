Suriya begins shooting for his upcoming film directed by Venky Atluri

Kanguva actor Suriya has begun shooting for his upcoming film directed by Venky Atluri, production banner Sithara Entertainment announced on Wednesday. Tentatively titled Suriya 46, this is Suriya’s first collaboration with the Lucky Baskhar director.

“The first step towards celebration, emotion and entertainment #Suriya46 shoot begins,” Sithara Entertainment on social media alongside a poster featuring Suriya in a brown jacket paired with denims.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suriya 46 also stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Raveena Tandon and Mamitha Baiju in pivotal roles.

The background score for the film is going to be composed by GV Prakash Kumar, while Nimish Ravi handles cinematography. The film is backed by Naga Vamsi under the banner Sithara Entertainments.

Suriya 46 is expected to release in theatres during the Summer of 2026.

Suriya was recently seen in the action thriller Retro, which released theatrically on May 1. After earning Rs 96.97 crore gross at the global box office, the actioner is currently streaming on Netflix.