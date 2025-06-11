Ari Aster’s ‘Eddington’ revisits the chaos of 2020 in conspiracy-laced Western thriller

A24 has dropped the trailer for Ari Aster’s latest film Eddington, offering a look at a pandemic-era political thriller set in the American West. Headlined by Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal, the film is set for a theatrical release on July 18.

Set in the politically-volatile summer of 2020, Eddington follows a mayoral race between a small-town sheriff (Phoenix) and the incumbent mayor (Pascal) as the country grapples with social unrest and pandemic-induced paranoia.

The trailer recreates the charged atmosphere of the time, from social distancing protocols and ‘Black Lives Matter’ protests to the proliferation of online conspiracy theories.

“Welcome to EDDINGTON. Watch the official trailer for Ari Aster's explosively modern western starring Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, Luke Grimes, Deirdre O’Connell, Micheal Ward, Austin Butler, and Emma Stone. Only in theaters July 18,” A24 wrote on social media.

The ensemble cast includes Austin Butler, Emma Stone, Luke Grimes, Deirdre O’Connell, Micheal Ward, Amélie Hoeferle, Clifton Collins Jr. and William Belleau.

Eddington had its world premiere last month at the Cannes Film Festival in the official competition section.

Produced by A24, the film marks Aster’s fourth directorial outing after Hereditary (2018), Midsommar (2019), and Beau Is Afraid (2023).