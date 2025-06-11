MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 11 June 2025

Restored version of Satyajit Ray’s ‘Aranyer Din Ratri’ to be screened at Il Cinema Ritrovato

The 4K restored print of the 1970 classic was screened at 78th Cannes Film Festival last month

Entertainment Web Desk Published 11.06.25, 03:30 PM
A still from ‘Aranyer Din Ratri’

A still from ‘Aranyer Din Ratri’ File picture

The 4K restored version of Satyajit Ray’s Aranyer Din Ratri, which premiered at the 78th Cannes Film Festival last month, is set to be screened at Il Cinema Ritrovato later this month, the Film Heritage Foundation announced on Wednesday.

The annual festival held in Bologna, Italy, is dedicated to screening restored classics, rare early films, retrospectives, silent works with live scores.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The newly restored version of Satyajit Ray’s masterpiece “Aranyer Din Ratri” (Days and Nights in the Forest, 1970) travels to the Il Cinema Ritrovato in Bologna, Italy,” Film Heritage Foundation posted on X.

Adapted from Bengali author Sunil Gangopadhyay’s eponymous novel, the film follows a group of urban men from Calcutta — played by Soumitra Chatterjee, Subhendu Chatterjee, Samit Bhanja, and Rabi Ghosh — as they head out for a weekend in the wilderness. Sharmila Tagore, Kaberi Bose and Simi Garewal were also part of the ensemble.

The Cannes screening of the restored classic was attended by Tagore and Garewal, the only living members of the cast. Filmmaker Wes Anderson and Purnima Dutta, the head of Piyali Films and producer of Aranyer Din Ratri, also attended the screening.

Aranyer Din Ratri was nominated for Best Film at the 20th Berlin International Film Festival in 1970. A sequel, Abar Aranye, directed by Goutam Ghose, was released in 2003. The film continued the story of the four friends and their families who return to the wilderness.

The 2025 edition of Il Cinema Ritrovato will be held from June 21 to June 29.

RELATED TOPICS

Aranyer Din Ratri Satyajit Ray Il Cinema Ritrovato
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Brands like Nike, Adidas may vanish from Indian stores amid Centre's quality crackdown

Commerce minister Piyush Goyal pushes ambitious 'Make in India' drive by tightening quality checks on imported goods. Many global big names call it a bureaucratic minefield
Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump.
Quote left Quote right

I regret some of my posts about President Donald Trump last week. They went too far

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT