From Victoria Memorial to Flury’s: Nimrat Kaur enjoys a rainy day in Kolkata

Nimrat Kaur explored Kolkata’s cultural landmarks, including the Victoria Memorial, the iconic Flury’s café and the historic lanes around the Writers’ Building during her recent visit to the city, shows a video shared by the actress on Tuesday.

In the video, Nimrat is seen enjoying a rainy day in Kolkata, soaking in the city’s unique charm as she visits the iconic landmarks. She also hitched a ride in one of the city’s signature yellow taxis, adding a nostalgic touch to her Kolkata experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the day out, Nimrat kept it chic in a black bodycon dress paired with a white shirt.

“A quick rainy day capture re-Kol,” the 42-year-old actress wrote alongside the video on Instagram.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “I saw you on 25th may in kolkata airport.” Inquiring about any upcoming project taking place in Kolkata, another fan commented, “Oh great...so how are you enjoying Kolkata so far?Is it for any upcoming project @nimratofficial ?”

On the work front, Nimrat was last seen in Sahir Raza’s thriller series Kull, currently streaming on JioHotstar. She also has the Amitabh Bachchan-headlined courtroom drama Section 84 in the pipeline. Also starring Diana Penty and Abhishek Banerjee, the filming for the movie has reportedly been completed.