Kanye West says he was in an incestuous relationship with male cousin as a teenager

Rapper Kanye West on Monday said he was involved in an incestuous relationship with his now-incarcerated male cousin during his teenage days, drawing flak from social media users.

In the post that has shocked fans on X, the 47-year-old rapper recalled stumbling upon his mother’s “dirty magazines” as a teenager. West said that he showed the magazines to his cousin and they “acted out” what they saw in them.

West spoke about his past while dropping a music video for his new track titled Cousins.

“This song is called COUSINS about my cousin that’s locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn’t ‘look at dirty magazines together’ anymore,” the 24-time Grammy-winner wrote in his post.

“Perhaps in my self centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw,” he added.

The Runaway rapper continued, “My dad had playboy magazines but the magazines I found in the top of my moms closet were different. My name is Ye and I sucked my cousins d*** till I was 14.”

West shared further explicit details about his sexual relation with his cousin in the new track.

X users were quick to express their disgust over the rapper’s tweet. “What a horrible day to know how to read,” one of them wrote. “But Ye, your cousin was 9 years old when you were 14,” another netizen commented.

Earlier this year, West’s wife Bianca Censori walked the red carpet at the 67th Grammys in a see-through nude outfit, courting controversy with her fashion choice that became a topic for memes on social media in no time.

Bianca’s outfit drew flak from netizens for alleged ‘indecency’. Later, according to media reports, the couple were escorted out of the ceremony after Censori’s outfit received severe backlash.

West has also been embroiled in several controversies, claiming that he's a Nazi in online tirades and selling shirts with swastika prints on them.